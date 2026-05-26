Azerbaijan addresses foreigners on Baku-Tbilisi-Baku trips

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Azerbaijani citizens, as well as foreign citizens who have the right to enter Azerbaijan without a visa, can enter and exit via railway transport on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route, an appeal to citizens by the State Migration Service says, Trend reports.

According to the appeal, foreigners and stateless persons visiting the country should comply with the requirements of the migration legislation of Azerbaijan.

The appeal noted that according to the legislation, foreigners and stateless persons who are temporarily in the country for more than 15 days must be registered at their place of residence. The period of temporary stay of persons arriving in Azerbaijan without a visa cannot exceed 90 days, except for cases stipulated in international agreements. For citizens of Russia, this period is set at 90 days within a calendar year.

In order to ensure the comfort of passengers and prevent delays that may arise due to additional procedures, persons suspected of violating the requirements of migration legislation may apply to the regional migration headquarters, the "migration services" windows operating in the "ASAN Khidmet" centers before leaving the country.

Moreover, information about restrictions imposed for violation of migration legislation is available through the "Electronic services" section of the Migration Service's official website.

The appeal pointed out that the activities of the State Migration Service have been ensured at the Boyuk Kesik railway station, where the train traveling on the Baku-Tbilisi-Baku route stops. Migration services are provided to foreign citizens and stateless persons in an operational manner during the train's stop at the station.

For additional information, citizens can contact the 919 Call Center of the State Migration Service, official social network accounts or the e-mail address [[email protected]](mailto:[email protected]).