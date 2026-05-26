Azerbaijan, Russia discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. On May 25, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin met with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Moscow Rahman Mustafayev, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

“An exchange of views took place on current issues on the Russian-Azerbaijani agenda. The sides synchronized positions regarding upcoming high-level contacts. The current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation were discussed in detail, including the importance of fully restoring cultural and humanitarian ties.

The parties confirmed their mutual commitment to continuing effective joint work aimed at further strengthening the multifaceted Russian-Azerbaijani allied partnership, including efforts to reinforce peace, stability and cooperation in the South Caucasus and the Caspian region,” the ministry said in the statement.

