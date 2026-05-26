Mikhail Gusman calls honorary professor title an inspiring creative endeavor (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The title of honorary professor will be an interesting creative endeavor for me, said Mikhail Gusman, a distinguished journalist, radio and television host, writer, and public figure, Trend reports.

“For me, being awarded the honorary title of professor at Azerbaijan University of Languages is not just a symbolic act of high honor, but, above all, a great responsibility toward the university and its students,” Mikhail Gusman added.

He noted that he is immensely grateful to the university’s Academic Council, and personally to the rector, Academician Kamal Abdulla, for this high honor.

"It so happened that my entire life is directly connected to this university. I have already mentioned that I first set foot here when it was still called the Institute of Foreign Languages. I was only five years old at the time; my mother worked here and dedicated her entire life to the university. It was she who first brought me here as a little boy. For many decades, my mother served as department chair and vice rector of this university,” Mikhail Gusman said.

According to him, the university recently held a solemn celebration marking the 110th anniversary of his mother, Lola Barsuk, a distinguished scholar, renowned educator, and professor.

"I am an alumnus of this university myself. It was in these very hallways and lecture halls that I spent my college years, and I am happy to have graduated with honors. During my studies, and especially afterward, I made a point of taking an active part in university life. I often gave lectures here and met with students. For me, this honorary title is not just a symbolic act of high honor, but, above all, a great responsibility toward the university and the students," Gusman said.

He emphasized that he would do his utmost to be of service to the university: speaking to students, meeting with them, and conducting seminars.

“Therefore, for me, this is not only an honorary title but also a very interesting creative endeavor,” Mikhail Gusman added.

Today, Mikhail Gusman was awarded the title of Honorary Professor of Azerbaijan University of Languages. A solemn ceremony was held at the university on this occasion. The decision to award Mikhail Gusman the title of Honorary Professor was made by the university’s Academic Council. University Rector Kamal Abdulla expressed his deep gratitude to Mikhail Gusman, highlighting his contribution to the development of education and humanitarian cooperation.