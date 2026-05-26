Kazakhstan, China review prospects for enhanced comprehensive partnership

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) Zhao Leji discussed prospects for strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership, Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev stated that 2025 marks a significant milestone in bilateral relations, noting that mutual trade reached a record $49 billion. He added that China remains one of the largest investors in Kazakhstan, with total Chinese investment exceeding $29 billion.

The President highlighted the importance of the recently ratified Agreement on the Promotion and Mutual Protection of Investments, emphasizing that it will support further expansion of investment cooperation.

Tokayev also underscored the development of political cooperation between Kazakhstan and China, including coordination within the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA), as well as the “Central Asia–China” format. He reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the “One China” policy.

Zhao Leji noted the dynamic development of bilateral relations and their elevation to the level of an eternal comprehensive strategic partnership. He also congratulated Kazakhstan on the successful conduct of the national referendum on constitutional amendments, describing it as an important step for the country’s long-term development.