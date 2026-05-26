Azerbaijan sets new targets for insurance sector development through 2030

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. By 2030, the per capita insurance premium in Azerbaijan is planned to increase to 220 manat ($129.4), Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev. According to the document, in 2025, this figure stood at 147 manat ($86.4).

In addition, the document outlines plans to increase the total number of unique policyholders in the country (life and non-life insurance) to 32% of the adult population by 2030. Last year, this figure stood at 25%.