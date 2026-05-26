International Barbecue Festival returns to Shamakhi (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Preparations have begun in Shamakhi for the upcoming International Barbecue Festival, Trend reports.

The festival, which will take place on June 13–14, is organized with the support of the Shamakhi District Executive Authority, the ‘'Nasimi Gardens Complex’', and the Abgora restaurant.

The festival, aimed at cultural exchange and the promotion of culinary tourism, will feature renowned chefs from various countries. The event will feature spectacular barbecue demonstrations and exquisite examples of world cuisine. This culinary celebration will provide the perfect setting for exploring diverse culinary cultures, fostering connections among participants, and sampling a wide variety of dishes.

In the pavilions, professional chefs will showcase the richness of world cuisine and share their culinary expertise. The program will also feature the “Barbecue and Mangal” duo, a “Steak Show,” and a musical program.

The International Barbecue Festival, held for the first time last year in Shamakhi, was memorable for its large turnout and vibrant atmosphere. Continuing this tradition, this year’s festival also promises visitors an interesting and packed program.

Tickets for the festival are already on sale at iTicket.az.