President of Indonesia sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Indonesia Prabowo Subianto sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Indonesia, and on my own behalf, I have the great honour to extend my warmest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the auspicious occasion of the 108th Anniversary of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In an era defined by profound and complex geopolitical shifts, Azerbaijan has remarkably positioned itself as a pivotal anchor of stability and progress. Situated at the strategic confluence of Europe and Asia, Azerbaijan’s proactive diplomacy, its critical role in advancing trans-regional connectivity, and its vital contribution to global energy security demonstrate your nation’s indispensable value in today’s international architecture.

Indonesia views Azerbaijan not merely as a friendly nation, but as a crucial partner in navigating these global realities. Recognizing our shared values and mutual interests, Indonesia remains deeply committed to advancing our bilateral relations. We look forward to exploring new opportunities for collaboration in key sectors such as trade, energy, and sociocultural exchanges. By continuing to work closely together, both bilaterally and within multilateral forums, I am confident that our two nations will not only bring greater benefits to our peoples but also contribute meaningfully to global peace and sustainable development.

I wish to express my sincere hope for Your Excellency’s continued good health and success, and for the peace, prosperity, and well-being of the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Your Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration,'' the letter reads.