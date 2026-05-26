PASHA Bank backs Azerbaijani youth in Microsoft World Championship

The first stage of the selection process for the Microsoft World Championship, in partnership with PASHA Bank, kicked off on May 23, 2026, with a hackathon.



This competition is an international examination format that assesses digital literacy, knowledge, and skills in information technology.

Organized by the Baku Design Academy, the event brings together more than 400 participants from over 30 countries every year. This prestigious world championship will take place in California on 27 July this year. For the first time, the Azerbaijani youth have begun competing for the opportunity to represent the country on a global stage.

Of over 200 applicants, 50 participants were selected to join the hackathon. Twenty of them will advance to the next stage - the international certification exam. The three finalists who successfully pass the exam will travel to California and compete on the world stage against representatives from 30 countries.

Speaking during the hackathon, PASHA Bank Marketing Department Director Gunel Mavliyarova highlighted the importance of such events for the development of the younger generation.

“International programs help expand both our knowledge and professional experience. Such initiatives create new perspectives and development opportunities. The world is changing rapidly, and the key is to be able to adapt to these changes. Programs like this help exactly with that,” Mavliyarova said.

It should be noted that each stage of the process provides participants not only with competition experience but also with the opportunity to obtain an official Microsoft Excel international certification and join a global professional network.

The project is organized by the Baku Design Academy, sponsored by PASHA Bank, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the ASAN Innovative Development Center, and implemented in partnership with Certiport/Pearson and Microsoft.

PASHA Bank continuously supports initiatives aimed at youth development, enhancing digital knowledge and skills, and expanding access to international platforms. The Bank considers human capital development one of the key pillars of sustainable development and contributes to projects focused on innovation, technology, and modern professional skills for young people.