Uzbekistan, Japan explore co-op in technical education and workforce dev't

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. Uzbekistan and Japan discussed cooperation in workforce development and technical education, Trend reports, citing the Fergana Regional Administration.

The discussions took place during a meeting between Fergana region governor Khayrullo Bozarov and Vice President of Japan’s Willtec Co., Ltd., Mitsutani Tatsuo.

The parties also addressed joint initiatives aimed at training modern specialists, particularly in the fields of engineering, information technology, and industrial production.

Meanwhile, Willtec already cooperates with Fergana State Technical University and contributes to training qualified personnel for Uzbekistan’s construction sector.

During the meeting, Bozarov highlighted the growing interest among Uzbek youth in engineering, IT, and manufacturing professions, emphasizing the need to expand cooperation in skills development and employment pathways.

The Uzbek side proposed the establishment of a Japan-standard training center in Fergana for construction and engineering specialists in partnership with Willtec, as well as Japanese language training programs and opportunities for education and employment in Japan.

The sides agreed to advance joint projects in the proposed areas.

Willtec Corporation Ltd. operates in manufacturing outsourcing, engineering services, industrial equipment maintenance, robotics, IT engineering, and energy, and is also involved in training technical specialists and recruiting foreign workers.