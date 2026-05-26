AZAL shares essential baggage tips for comfortable travel experience

The safe and timely delivery of baggage remains one of the key elements that shape the overall passenger experience. Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) manages thousands of pieces of baggage daily through digital tracking systems and coordinated operational processes designed to ensure accurate sorting, monitoring, and delivery across destinations.

For passengers, understanding baggage regulations in advance and being familiar with the procedures applicable in unexpected situations can significantly contribute to a smoother and more predictable journey.

Delayed, Lost or Damaged Baggage: What Passengers Should Know

Baggage-related claims are handled in accordance with international aviation standards, with each case reviewed individually. While airline baggage systems operate through highly coordinated processes, occasional disruptions may occur due to adverse weather conditions, transfer congestion, technical handling issues, or damaged and missing baggage tags. In such cases, baggage may arrive later than scheduled, be misplaced, or sustain damage during transportation.

Passengers encountering such situations are advised to immediately contact the Lost and Found service at their arrival airport and complete a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) . Once the report is registered, passengers receive a unique tracking reference number, which initiates the baggage tracing process. Based on the reference number, the investigation process is initiated, and whenever there is any update regarding the baggage, the passenger can use this number to obtain detailed information about the status of the claim.

service at their arrival airport and complete a . Once the report is registered, passengers receive a unique tracking reference number, which initiates the baggage tracing process. Based on the reference number, the investigation process is initiated, and whenever there is any update regarding the baggage, the passenger can use this number to obtain detailed information about the status of the claim. For further inquiries, AZAL passengers may contact the airline directly via [email protected] or by phone at (+994 12) 497 26 00 (extensions 30-81 and 22-05 ).

or by phone at (extensions and ). Claims related to lost or damaged baggage may also be submitted through the dedicated form available on AZAL’s official website:

https://www.azal.az/az/information/baggage/lost

Whenever a baggage-related issue occurs, AZAL provides passengers with prompt support, ensures that the matter is resolved as quickly as possible, and, when necessary, takes appropriate measures in accordance with existing regulations. In line with international practice, passengers are also directed to an appropriate service provider for the repair of damaged baggage.

One important point to keep in mind is that baggage damage or delays may occur not only at the departure or arrival airport, but also at other airports along the route. In such cases, it is important for passengers to assess the process objectively in order to help determine at which stage the baggage was delayed or damaged.

Five Practical Recommendations for Smoother Travel

A comfortable journey depends not only on airline services, but also on passengers taking a few practical precautions before departure. Several simple measures can help reduce baggage-related risks and save time during travel.

Review baggage rules before departure

Passengers are encouraged to check baggage weight and size allowances in advance to avoid delays and unexpected charges at the airport. For those requiring additional baggage allowance, AZAL recommends purchasing it via the official website, where prices may be up to 10% lower than at airport counters. Full baggage information is available at: https://www.azal.az/az/information/baggage/ Label baggage clearly

Attaching a luggage tag with contact details helps airline staff identify and return baggage more efficiently if needed. Remove old baggage stickers

Previous flight labels may interfere with barcode scanning systems and increase the likelihood of routing errors. Allow sufficient transfer time on connecting flights

Baggage handling complexity increases during transfer operations. For connecting journeys, tickets should preferably be issued within a single booking, with at least two hours allocated for transfer time. Keep your baggage tag until the end of the trip

The baggage receipt issued at check-in is essential in the event of a delay, damage, or loss, as it serves as the primary reference document during the claim process.

A More Reliable and Transparent Baggage Experience

Through digital solutions, continuously improved operational processes, and a passenger-focused service approach, AZAL continues to strengthen baggage handling reliability across its network. Clear procedures, timely passenger communication, and the integration of modern technologies contribute to making baggage operations more transparent, responsive, and efficient.