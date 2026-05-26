President Ilham Aliyev sends congratulatory letter to President of Georgia

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili, Trend reports.

"Esteemed Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Georgia on the occasion of Georgia’s national holiday — Independence Day.

The current high level of Azerbaijan-Georgia friendship draws its strength from the deep sympathy, respect, and trust that our neighboring peoples have nurtured for each other over the centuries. We are pleased with the dynamic and comprehensive development of interstate relations between our countries today.

I highly appreciate the results of my state visit to your friendly country last month, the warm hospitality and genuine friendly attitude you showed, and I fondly recall our productive meeting and the fruitful exchange of views held in an atmosphere of mutual understanding and sincerity.

The intensity of our political relations and the existence of an active high-level dialogue create favorable opportunities for further deepening our cooperation in all areas.

I am confident that the Azerbaijan–Georgia strategic partnership, built on solid foundations and good traditions in the name of the interests of our states and peoples and the well-being of our region, will continue to strengthen and expand through our joint efforts in the future.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, as well as lasting peace and prosperity to the friendly and brotherly people of Georgia," the letter reads.