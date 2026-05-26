Baku hosts event on economic empowerment for landmine survivors (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. A press conference dedicated to the results of the "Creating Economic Opportunities for Mine Victims – Phase 3" project took place today, Trend reports.

Speaking at the event Hafiz Safikhanov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Campaign Against Mines Public Union, noted that the project, funded by the Government of South Korea, focuses on boosting the socio-economic integration of landmine victims, expanding their employment prospects, and securing sustainable income streams.

He stated that the project, implemented across the Agjabadi and Oghuz districts, provided small-business and income-generation support. Regular monitoring confirmed that beneficiaries capitalized effectively on these opportunities, with several already generating revenue from local production sales. Safikhanov emphasized the high volume of landmine casualties in Azerbaijan and urged international donors to scale up financial support for future phases.

Survivors at the event also shared personal testimonies regarding how the initiative impacted their livelihoods.

Asaf Khudiyev, who lost his left leg in a landmine explosion, praised state-backed support frameworks and noted that he currently works at the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA), maintaining an active professional lifestyle.

Former police officer Ilham Salmanov, whose right leg was partially amputated, received five sheep through the program to establish a small livestock enterprise. He reminded citizens to heed safety warnings, calling landmines an invisible enemy.

Arif Guliyev, who was injured in a 2021 blast while farming in the Aghdam district, received ten head of sheep and cautioned the public against entering uncleared territories.

Another survivor, Tamam Jafarova, who stepped on a landmine while herding livestock in the Qosha village of the Tovuz district, received a specialized embroidery machine to support her current tailoring business. Jafarova, who is also a published poet, used the platform to advocate for heightened public vigilance.

The event noted that the project has yielded significant results in increasing the economic independence of mine victims, increasing family incomes, and strengthening their integration into society. Participants emphasized the importance of continuing such initiatives on a larger scale in the future.