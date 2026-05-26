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SOCAR and Chinese company discuss prospects of co-op on Absheron field (PHOTO)

Oil&Gas Materials 26 May 2026 15:43 (UTC +04:00)
SOCAR and Chinese company discuss prospects of co-op on Absheron field (PHOTO)
Photo: SOCAR
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. SOCAR and China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC) discussed possible cooperation on the Absheron Full Field Development (FFD), Trend reports via SOCAR.

The discussions took place during the meeting between SOCAR Vice President Babek Huseynov and Deputy General Manager of China Offshore Oil Engineering Company (COOEC), Wang Wei.

During the meeting, the parties reviewed potential partnership opportunities between the two companies and emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation. In this context, possible areas of collaboration within the framework of the Absheron Full Field Development (FFD) project were discussed.

During the discussions, guests were provided with detailed information on SOCAR’s strategic objectives and the energy projects implemented both onshore and offshore. The parties also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

SOCAR and Chinese company discuss prospects of co-op on Absheron field (PHOTO)
SOCAR and Chinese company discuss prospects of co-op on Absheron field (PHOTO)
SOCAR and Chinese company discuss prospects of co-op on Absheron field (PHOTO)
SOCAR and Chinese company discuss prospects of co-op on Absheron field (PHOTO)

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