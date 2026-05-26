Uzbekistan's Andijan, China’s Hainan Province sign new co-op agreements

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 26. A delegation from Uzbekistan’s Andijan region led by the regional governor is on a working visit to China aimed at expanding trade, investment, and regional cooperation, Trend reports via the regional administration.

During the visit, the governor held talks with Hainan province Governor Liu Xiaoming, other Chinese officials, and representatives of the business community.

The discussions focused on elevating the multifaceted strategic partnership between Andijan region and Hainan province to a new level.

The sides reviewed opportunities to strengthen trade and economic ties, expand cooperation in agriculture, innovation, technology, transport and communications, and tourism, as well as organize special direct flights between Hainan and Andijan.

Particular attention was also given to implementing projects within the framework of the Silk Road Free Economic Zone and deepening cooperation across multiple sectors.

Following the talks, the parties signed bilateral cooperation agreements aimed at advancing joint initiatives and regional partnership projects.