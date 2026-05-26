Iran calls for new regional platform on water and climate issues

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Iran is proposing to organize a regional forum on cooperation in the field of water resources and climate, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi said, Trend reports.

He made the remark today at the 4th International Conference on the “Water for Sustainable Development” Decade of Action, taking place in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

According to him, the focus should be on establishing a forum on water, climate, and infrastructure sustainability in cooperation with the UN, the regulation of regional protocols to prevent attacks on water and energy facilities during emergencies, as well as the creation of a joint network to combat droughts, floods, and sandstorms in order to reduce humanitarian and economic damage.

Aliabadi noted that Iran is ready to share its technical expertise in the fields of water resources, desalination, and the cultivation of low-water-consumption crops.

Furthermore, Abbas Aliabadi stated that Iran’s capabilities in renewable energy and electricity exchange networks could be utilized to develop new models of cooperation. Additionally, the potential of women, youth, and the scientific community could be harnessed for sustainable water resource management.

An Iranian minister stated that Tehran could share its experience with neighboring countries and other nations to turn climate-related challenges into opportunities for development.

Meanwhile, Iranian Energy Minister Abbas Aliabadi arrived in Tajikistan today to attend the conference.