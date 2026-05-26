Azerbaijan University of Languages awards honorary professorship to Mikhail Gusman (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Mikhail Gusman, a distinguished journalist, radio and television host, writer, and public figure, has been awarded the title of Honorary Professor of the Azerbaijan University of Languages, Trend reports.

A solemn ceremony was held at the university on this occasion.

The decision to confer the title of Honorary Professor on Mikhail Gusman was made by the university’s Academic Council.

University Rector Kamal Abdulla expressed his deep gratitude to Mikhail Gusman, highlighting his contribution to the development of education and humanitarian cooperation.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mikhail Gusman noted that he first visited the Azerbaijan University of Languages at the age of five and that his life has been closely linked to this institution ever since.

“I was five years old when I first stepped foot on the campus of Azerbaijan University of Languages. So I have been visiting this university for 70 years now,” he said.

Mikhail Gusman noted that he has always had a special connection to the university, adding that he graduated with honors.

He expressed his gratitude to the university administration and the Academic Council for their warm reception and the trust they have placed in him, emphasizing that this means a great deal to him.

The event also featured a presentation of the university students’ athletic achievements.

In addition, it was noted that students from the Azerbaijan University of Languages had won prizes in intercollegiate competitions, and the medals they had earned were showcased.