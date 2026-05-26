KazTransOil, China's SPI discuss cooperation and stable pipeline operations

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 26. Representatives of KazTransOil and the Chinese company Sino-Pipeline International (SPI) discussed current issues related to further cooperation, Trend reports via the Kazakh company.

The meeting also involved representatives of Kazakhstan-China Pipeline LLP and MunaiTas North-West Pipeline Company LLP. During the meeting, the parties discussed ensuring the stable operation of oil transportation infrastructure.

Following the meeting, the participants reaffirmed their commitment to continuing constructive dialogue, strengthening partnership relations, and jointly implementing strategic initiatives aimed at advancing international cooperation and enhancing the reliability of the trunk pipeline system.

Sino-Pipeline International (SPI) is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) specializing in the operation and management of international oil and gas pipelines.