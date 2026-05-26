President of Federal Republic of Germany congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Official website of the President of the Federal Republic of Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. President of the Federal Republic of Germany Frank-Walter Steinmeier has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Mr. President,

I extend my sincere congratulations to you and the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Independence Day.

As I noted during our telephone conversation several weeks ago, Germany remains highly interested in further expanding our bilateral relations. At a time marked by numerous unresolved conflicts, accelerating climate change, and new geopolitical tensions, we are facing significant challenges together.

From this perspective, the progress achieved toward the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia is particularly encouraging. I hope that your efforts aimed at establishing lasting peace in the region will soon achieve sustainable success.

I once again cordially congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of this national holiday and extend my most sincere wishes to you and your family," the letter reads.