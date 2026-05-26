PASHA Bank supports Nargis Fund’s Eid charity campaign

With PASHA Bank's partnership, the traditional charity campaign organized by the Nargis Fund took place on the eve of Eid al-Adha. Within the framework of the project, support was provided to many low-income families living in Baku and the surrounding settlements.

Food packages containing essential daily necessities were delivered to families.

The main goal of the charity campaign was to support families in need during the holiday period and to promote the values of sharing and solidarity. As part of the project, direct communication was established with families and assistance was provided based on their needs.

PASHA Bank considers social responsibility principles one of the key directions of its activities. The Bank continuously supports various social, humanitarian, educational and cultural initiatives, contributing to the development of society. It will continue to support initiatives beneficial to the community and remain actively engaged in social projects in the future.