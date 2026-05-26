U.S. continues to support enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia - Donald Trump

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The United States continues to support an enduring peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, President of the United States Donald Trump said in a congratulatory letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, Trend reports.

“We are encouraged by Azerbaijan's efforts to advance the peace agreement you initialed last August, including the ongoing border delimitation process, the release of four Armenian prisoners in January 2026, fuel shipments to Armenia, and the Peace Bridge initiative bringing together the two countries' civil societies,” the U.S. President emphasized.

“We look forward to continuing to strengthen our strategic partnership in the years and decades to come,” President Donald Trump added.