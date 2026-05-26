Azerbaijan and Cuba discuss expanding bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla during his working visit to New York City, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on its X page, Trend reports.

Expressing satisfaction with the development of bilateral relations, the sides reviewed the positive dynamics observed in ties between Azerbaijan and Cuba in recent years.

The ministers highlighted the importance of further expanding cooperation in the fields of economy, investment, tourism and healthcare on the basis of existing historical and cultural ties.

They also discussed prospects for cooperation within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Caribbean Community, as well as Azerbaijan’s humanitarian and development assistance to Small Island Developing States.