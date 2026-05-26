Leyla Aliyeva visits "Yashil Chay" farm in Lankaran (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. As part of her visit to Lankaran, Leyla Aliyeva, Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union, visited the "Yashil Chay" (Green Tea) farm located in the Istisu settlement, Trend reports.

Leyla Aliyeva familiarized herself the farm's operations, the tea varieties cultivated there, and the products manufactured on-site. It was noted that the farm plays an important role in preserving Lankaran’s traditional tea-growing culture, developing local production, and promoting ecological agriculture.

Participating in the tea harvest alongside plantation workers, Leyla Aliyeva held a warm conversation with them and inquired about their daily work routines and activities on the farm. Commemorative photos were also taken during the visit.

The farm’s owner, Araz Yagubov, said that the enterprise, established in 2006, covers a total area of more than 100 hectares, including 55 hectares of tea plantations.

He emphasized that ecological agriculture contributes to environmental protection, the development of local production, and increased employment opportunities in the region. The farm’s potential as an agritourism destination was also particularly highlighted.