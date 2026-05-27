Azerbaijan set to establish unified financial platform for MSMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Azerbaijan will launch a unified digital financial platform to streamline access to capital, concessional lending mechanisms, and state-backed support programs for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), Trend reports.

This is reflected in the “State Program on expanding financial inclusion for 2027-2030” approved by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.

According to the document, it is planned to create a platform that will allow MSBs to establish contacts with authorized credit institutions and apply for preferential mechanisms.

The State Program notes that the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDA) has been identified as the main executor of the event. The Ministry of Agriculture (MTA) and the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) will be involved in the process, and recommendations will be made to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

According to the document, the implementation of the project will cover 2027–2028.

The initial phase will focus on analyzing international models designed to improve financing flexibility for small businesses. Following this, an intermediate prototype of the unified platform will be developed.

The final objective is the full deployment of ecosystem that consolidates all state financial support under a single digital window.