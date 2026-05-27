Azerbaijan, Portugal discuss prospects for bilateral cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal Paulo Rangel during his working visit to New York, Trend reports, citing the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The meeting discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Portugal, including political dialogue, economic cooperation, energy security and other issues of mutual interest.

The sides emphasized that political contacts and mutual visits between the two countries are of great importance for the development of cooperation. In this context, opportunities for expanding collaboration in the fields of economy, trade, investment, green energy and other areas were reviewed.

The ministers welcomed the mutual decisions to elevate diplomatic representation to the embassy level.

At the same time, issues of cooperation within multilateral platforms were addressed, and the importance of interaction within international organizations and support for candidacies to elected bodies was emphasized.

The sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest, as well as on the situation in the Middle East.