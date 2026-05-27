Azerbaijan and Cambodia discuss expanding cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia Prak Sokhonn during his working visit to New York City, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides reviewed the current state and future prospects of bilateral relations, highlighting the importance of political consultations and high-level exchanges.

The ministers also explored opportunities for expanding bilateral and multilateral cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, tourism, humanitarian affairs and education, as well as strengthening the existing legal framework and promoting investment opportunities.

They emphasized the importance of continuing mutually beneficial cooperation and solidarity within multilateral platforms, including the United Nations, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia, the Non-Aligned Movement and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

Minister Bayramov also informed his counterpart about the large-scale restoration and reconstruction work being carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as measures aimed at addressing the landmine threat.