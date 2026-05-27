Azerbaijani FM addresses UN Security Council Open Debate (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov addressed the UN Security Council Open Debate under the Presidency of China on “Maintenance of international peace and security: Upholding the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and Strengthening the UN-centered International System,” Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.



Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in his speech reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to international law, multilateralism and the central role of the United Nations in addressing today’s global challenges.



Minister Bayramov stressed that amid growing geopolitical polarization, increasing unilateralism and continued violations of international law, it is essential to ensure universal and non-selective adherence to the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and non-interference in internal affairs of states.



The speech highlighted the importance of strengthening accountability for internationally wrongful acts, advancing justice and supporting countries overcoming the devastating consequences of conflict including ensuring the safe, voluntary and dignified return of displaced populations.



Minister also underlined the urgent need for a more effective, inclusive and responsive UN system, including progress on Security Council reform to better reflect the interests and representation of developing countries.



Azerbaijan’s continued contribution to global multilateralism through its successful chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, hosting of COP29 and the World Urban Forum, as well as its current chairmanship of CICA was reaffirmed.