China driving diplomatic efforts to resolve U.S.-Iran conflict – Wang Yi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. China is actively deploying diplomatic efforts to mediate and resolve the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced to reporters, Trend reports.

The foreign minister emphasized that the fundamental key to resolving the current regional standoff lies in direct negotiations between Washington and Tehran. He added that an accelerated end to the hostilities is vital to minimizing civilian casualties.

"We hope that the participating parties will firmly adhere to the ceasefire regime and continue to move toward each other so that peace can return to the Middle East as quickly as possible," Wang Yi underscored.