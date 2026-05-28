Rome hosts official presentation of SOCAR Italy (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. An official presentation of SOCAR Italy was held in Rome within the framework of an official reception organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in Italy on May 28 - Independence Day, and attended by SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf as part of his visit to the country, Trend reports via SOCAR.

During the visit, Najaf also held meetings with Italian Minister of Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, and Italian Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso.

The meetings noted with satisfaction the sustainable development of relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, based on successful economic cooperation, also in the energy sector. In this regard, the importance of SOCAR's acquisition of shares of Italiana Petroli from API Holding in terms of expanding cooperation between our countries in the energy sector was noted.

During the conversation, views were exchanged on energy security, SOCAR's activities in Italy, and other issues of mutual interest.

Speaking at the reception, the SOCAR president spoke about the development path of independent Azerbaijan, founded by the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, under the wise leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, and its historical achievements.

Noting that relations between Azerbaijan and Italy have developed over the past years on the basis of mutual trust and close cooperation, Najaf pointed out that today relations are dynamically expanding, and mutually beneficial partnership has been successfully deepened in the energy sector, along with other areas. Najaf said that the official launch of SOCAR Italy, as well as the acquisition of shares of Italiana Petroli by SOCAR, are indicators of successful cooperation between our countries.

The event also included speeches by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy Rashad Aslanov, Italian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Edmondo Cierielli, and Vice President of the Italian Senate, Senator Licia Ronzulli.

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