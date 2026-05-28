Tajikistan calls for stronger global action on water security

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 28. Tajikistan has called for accelerated global action on water security and stronger international cooperation during the Fourth High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development” 2018–2028, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

Speaking at a special panel discussion held within the framework of the conference, Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin said that the International Decade for Action on Water, initiated by Tajikistan and adopted by consensus by the UN General Assembly nearly a decade ago, reflected the global understanding that water is essential for sustainable development, poverty eradication, public health, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

According to him, the Decade has helped strengthen integrated water resources management and expand cooperation and partnerships at all levels.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin noted that the initiative contributed to raising water issues higher on the global agenda, strengthening political will in the water sector, and promoting water cooperation as an effective tool of water diplomacy.

At the same time, he stressed that the world remains significantly behind in achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6, with billions of people still lacking access to safe drinking water and sanitation.

The minister pointed to worsening water shortages, rapid glacier melting, more frequent droughts and floods, and the growing impact of climate change on water systems.

He also noted that population growth, urbanization, industrial development, food production, and technological progress are sharply increasing global demand for water resources.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin emphasized that the remaining years of the Decade should become a period of accelerated action, effective implementation, and enhanced cooperation rather than “business as usual.”

According to him, Tajikistan will continue implementing reforms aimed at strengthening water governance, modernizing infrastructure, expanding access to drinking water and sanitation, and introducing water-saving technologies.

He added that Tajikistan’s National Water Strategy until 2040 and related state programs are focused on building a modern, efficient, and climate-resilient water sector.

The minister also underlined the importance of strengthening transboundary water cooperation in Central Asia, stressing that dialogue, mutual respect, and effective cooperation remain the only sustainable path for addressing shared water challenges.

Sirojiddin Muhriddin said Tajikistan supports bridging the gap between commitments and implementation, increasing investment in water infrastructure and innovation, strengthening the role of science and digital technologies in water management, and ensuring inclusive participation in decision-making processes.