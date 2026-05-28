Turkmenistan, Germany discuss trade and economic cooperation

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and Germany discussed prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and German Minister of State for Europe Gunther Krichbaum on the sidelines of the UN Security Council's high-level open debate.

The sides also reviewed the development of long-term ties between Turkmenistan and German companies.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation within the United Nations, with the Turkmen side highlighting the role of diplomacy, preventive mechanisms, and dialogue in promoting peace and sustainable development.

The parties also discussed educational cooperation, human capital development, and the expansion of academic and professional exchanges. They further emphasized the importance of the Central Asia-Germany dialogue format as a platform for advancing regional cooperation and joint initiatives.