Turkmenistan, UNRCCA discuss regional security cooperation in Central Asia

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, May 28. Turkmenistan and the United Nations discussed expanding the activities of the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) and strengthening regional security cooperation, Trend reports via the Turkmen MFA.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo.

The sides reviewed prospects for broadening the mandate and areas of activity of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in order to enhance regional cooperation, confidence-building measures, and preventive diplomacy efforts.

Particular attention was paid to regional security issues and mechanisms for maintaining stability through dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution.

The talks also covered Turkmenistan’s proposal to develop a Global Security Strategy and the practical implementation of its initiative to establish a University of Peace and Neutrality in cooperation with the United Nations.