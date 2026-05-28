Tajikistan, Indonesia discuss expansion of bilateral cooperation

Photo: Press Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, May 27. Tajikistan and Indonesia have discussed prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation during the second round of political consultations held in Dushanbe, Trend reports via the Tajik MFA.

The consultations were led by Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan Idibek Kalandar and Deputy Foreign Minister of Indonesia Arrmanatha Christiawan Nasir in Dushanbe on May 27.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral and multilateral relations, cooperation within international and regional organizations, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

The parties also expressed readiness to expand cooperation, improve the legal framework, and increase trade turnover and investment between Tajikistan and Indonesia.