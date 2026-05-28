UNECE announces AI and digitalization pilot projects for dev't of Eurasian transport corridors

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. The United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) is implementing a number of pilot projects using artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technologies to track the origins of goods, and intends to intensify efforts to digitalize trade and develop interoperable transport and logistics platforms in the Eurasian region, UNECE Deputy Executive Secretary Dmitry Maryasin said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, one of the key areas of work will be developing the interoperability of digital platforms and harmonizing rules within Eurasian transport corridors.

"We are working on several pilot projects using artificial intelligence and blockchain to track the origin of goods and increase transparency. This is especially important for manufacturers in Central Asian countries, given their priority access to international markets," he said.

Maryasin noted that the electronic version of the TIR system (eTIR) is being actively implemented in the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union and will allow for a fully digitalized interaction between customs authorities, significantly reducing border crossing times.

He emphasized that the UNECE also supports countries in the region in developing multimodal transport and creating compatible digital solutions.

"The key issue is not the availability of electronic platforms as such, but their compatibility. Without this, the region won't be competitive," the deputy executive secretary noted.

Furthermore, the UNECE is implementing a project to promote the circular economy and sustainable resource management, and is working on initiatives in the areas of energy efficiency in buildings and cross-border cooperation in the field of green economy.

According to Maryasin, the development of dialogue in the "EAEU+" format and the use of UN international standards create the basis for aligning the efforts of integration associations and implementing practical projects in trade, transport, and sustainable development.

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