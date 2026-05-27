Azerbaijan's SSS chief attends meeting of CIS Council of Heads of Security and Special Services Agencies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. On May 26, Head of the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev, took part in the 58th meeting of the Council of Heads of Security and Special Services Agencies of the member states of the Commonwealth of Independent States, held in Russia’s Irkutsk region, Trend reports citing the State Security Service.

Important decisions aimed at strengthening regional security were adopted during the meeting. Participants conducted a detailed analysis of the results of anti-terrorism measures implemented in previous years and identified specific future steps. In addition, the attendees agreed on new formats of cooperation for joint efforts against transnational terrorism and religious radicalism.

Paying special attention to the rapid development of technologies, members of the Council considered it appropriate to adopt a conceptual document containing recommendations on the use of artificial intelligence in the activities of the security agencies of CIS countries. It was emphasized that the implementation of this document would significantly enhance the scientific potential and operational capabilities of the relevant structures.

During the event, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev delivered a comprehensive report on the numerous threats to international stability and the security of transport and communication lines that have emerged recently, as well as on new manifestations of terrorism and the measures being carried out in Azerbaijan in this field. Stressing the serious impact of the complex geopolitical situation on the operational environment in the region, he highlighted the particular importance of information exchange and cooperation among partner agencies in countering threats to the security system, emphasizing the need to further strengthen joint efforts.

Within the framework of the meeting, participants held an extensive exchange of views on the future prospects and strategy of cooperation among the special services of CIS member states, as well as on the tasks ahead. Documents aimed at strengthening multilateral cooperation in the field of security were also signed.

