Russian president arrives in Kazakhstan on state visit

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana on a state visit, Trend reports.

On the first day of the visit, the Russian leader is scheduled to hold an informal meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Putin’s visit, taking place from May 27 to 29 at the invitation of the Kazakh side, is focused on discussing the further strengthening of strategic partnership and allied relations between Russia and Kazakhstan, as well as issues related to Eurasian integration and cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union. In addition, the Russian president will take part in the Eurasian Economic Forum and a meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council.

