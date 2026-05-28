International contest announced in Baku under TOMA tapestry and textile art initiative

An international contest has been announced in Baku within the framework of the TOMA initiative for tapestry and textile art.

TOMA is a cultural Initiative established in memory of Professor Tamilla Mammadova dedicated to textile art, particularly tapestry. It seeks to revitalize and promote art textile within national and international contemporary discourse, bridging heritage and innovation, science and practice.

Within the framework of the presentation of this international initiative dedicated to tapestry art, we invite artists, designers, and authors working in the field of textile art to participate in this international competition.

About Contest

World of tapestry

In memory of Tamilla Mammadova

TOMA is an international cultural initiative dedicated to contemporary tapestry and textile art.

Established in memory of Professor Tamilla Mammadova, the project aims to expand the dialogue between traditional textile thinking and contemporary artistic practice. TOMA approaches tapestry not simply as decorative craft, but as a living artistic language connected to memory, material, space, and contemporary visual culture.

The inaugural 2026 edition in Baku will take place through an exhibition, forum, and international curated competition bringing together local and international participants.

An international jury will evaluate submissions based on:

• originality and professionalism of artistic approach

• understanding of tapestry as a medium of expression and sensitivity toward material practice

• development of traditional textile language within a contemporary art context

Selected artists will present their works in the main exhibition taking place in Baku on June 8, 2026. The initiative will also offer cash awards for the top three winners, opportunities for participation in international exhibitions, future collaborations and symposium projects, as well as international visibility among curators and art institutions.

The detailed terms of participation and the open call are available at the link.