Iran condemns ceasefire violation by U.S. – MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Iran strongly condemns shelling of areas in the Bandar Abbas County of Hormozgan Province in southern Iran by the U.S. this morning, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei, told local media today, Trend reports.

According to him, attacks on the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Iran are considered a clear violation of the UN Charter and international law, and the UN Security Council must fulfill its legal responsibility in this regard.

Baghaei said that in recent days, after the ceasefire agreement between Iran and the U.S. came into effect, the U.S. has attacked commercial ships in the Persian Gulf and international waters south of Iran. Iran will take all necessary measures to protect its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The Foreign Ministry official condemned the threatening statements of U.S. officials against Iran and some regional countries and expressed Iran's solidarity with friendly Oman.

"Threatening to destroy a UN member state that has always taken constructive, effective, and responsible steps towards peace and stability in the region and has worked regularly as a mediator in diplomatic processes for years is a clear violation of international principles," he added.

This morning, it was reported that the U.S. Armed Forces carried out an airstrike on a military facility in Iran, captured several Iranian drones, and Iran also struck a U.S. airbase.

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