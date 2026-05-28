President Ilham Aliyev inspects progress of developments in Boyuk Galaderesi village of Shusha and meets with residents (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev inspected the progress of restoration work on individual houses and infrastructure in Boyuk Galaderesi village of the Shusha district and met with residents who had returned to the village, Trend reports.

Aydin Karimov, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, briefed the head of state on the restoration of houses and the development of village infrastructure.

Boyuk Galaderesi is located within the Galaderesi village administrative territorial district of the Shusha district.

The village was occupied by the Armenian armed forces in 1992. Boyuk Galaderesi was liberated from occupation in 2023 during the anti-terror operations conducted by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

It was reported that a number of projects have been implemented in the village to create the necessary living conditions and address social issues. A transformer has been installed, new power lines have been laid, and existing lines have been restored. Individual houses to be inhabited during the initial phase have been equipped with meters. In addition, a new gas pipeline has been laid in the village, and the installation of meters has commenced. Work has also been carried out to provide residents with drinking water, including the laying of distribution water lines and the installation of meters. The installation of communication lines in the village is currently underway. Internal village roads have also been upgraded. Furthermore, a park has been built for residents’ recreation, and a Flag Square has been established in Boyuk Galaderesi.

There are a total of 50 individual houses in the village. Of these, 13 are unusable, while 37 are partially usable.

During the first phase, 17 houses have already been restored. The restoration of 20 more houses is planned for the next phase.

Initially, 64 people, comprising 14 families, have returned to the village.

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The head of state then met with residents who had returned to Boyuk Galaderesi village.

Will be updated