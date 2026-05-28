TotalEnergies advances France’s largest offshore wind project off Normandy coast

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. TotalEnergies’ wholly owned project company, Centre Manche Energies, has officially submitted its application for a Single Authorization for a 1.5 GW offshore wind farm planned off the coast of Normandy, marking a key milestone in the development of France’s largest renewable energy project, Trend reports citing the company.

The project, located more than 40 kilometers offshore, is expected to become the biggest renewable energy installation ever developed in France. Once operational, it will generate around 6 TWh of electricity annually, enough to supply more than one million households with green power.

With an estimated investment of €4.5 billion, the project is also expected to deliver significant economic benefits for the region, including the creation of up to 2,500 jobs during the three-year construction phase. The developer plans to prioritize local expertise and workforce participation, particularly drawing on specialists from the offshore wind sector.

Centre Manche Energies also intends to rely heavily on European suppliers, especially for key components such as wind turbines and subsea cables, supporting regional industrial value chains.

The authorization application includes technical and environmental studies, a preliminary design for the wind farm, and a detailed construction plan. Environmental assessments have incorporated survey findings, consultations with government authorities, and input from regional stakeholders.

The permitting process will now move into the review phase by the French government, while further consultations will continue with local authorities, environmental groups, maritime stakeholders, and the public to ensure integration into the regional economy and community.

TotalEnergies continues to expand its renewable energy portfolio, combining solar, onshore and offshore wind, as well as flexible power assets. As of end-April 2026, the company holds nearly 36 GW of gross renewable capacity and aims to exceed 100 TWh of net electricity production by 2030.