Kazakhstan-EAEU trade turnover hits $30 billion in 2025 - vice minister

Photo: Official information resource of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan's trade turnover with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) by the end of 2025 amounted to almost $31 billion, and with the CIS countries - about $38 billion, Vice Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Asan Darbayev said at the Eurasian Economic Forum, Trend reports.

According to him, the region's economic interconnectedness is strengthening amid the transformation of the global economy, the restructuring of production chains, and growing competition for technology, investment, and human capital.

Darbayev noted that from 2020 through 2024, industrial production in the region grew by 15%, while agricultural output increased by 10%, adding another 4-6% last year.

"The resilience of our countries directly depends on the ability to effectively pool resources, infrastructure, and expertise," he emphasized.

The vice minister announced that the new joint action plan between the EAEU and the CIS for 2026–2030, which will be signed at the forum, will be the next stage in deepening cooperation and strengthening integration processes.

He pointed out that the implementation of digital interaction and logistics solutions will reduce customs clearance times on EAEU and CIS routes by 20–25% in the coming years.

According to Darbayev, special attention is being paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The volume of cargo transported along the Middle Corridor has increased more than fivefold over the past seven years, from 800,000 tons to 4.5 million tons.

By 2030, the corridor's traffic volume is planned to increase to 10 million tons per year, including approximately 500,000 containers, almost double current levels.

"The competitiveness of countries is increasingly determined by their level of digital development. The digital economy already accounts for over 15% of global GDP," he noted, emphasizing the priority of digitalization in the integration agenda.

Darbayev added that Kazakhstan is actively modernizing the ports of Aktau and Kuryk, expanding its railway infrastructure, and strengthening the country's transit potential as a key Eurasian logistics hub.

He also emphasized the importance of agricultural cooperation, which is creating a unified space for food security in the region, as well as the development of financial and migration services, which require closer coordination between the EAEU and CIS countries.

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