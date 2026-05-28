President Ilham Aliyev attends inauguration of "Garabagh Textile House" LLC in Khojaly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. On May 28, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the inauguration of the “Garabagh Textile House” Limited Liability Company (LLC) in the city of Khojaly, Trend reports.

Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and founder of “Garabagh Textile House” LLC Rizvan Tahmazov informed the head of state about the enterprise’s operations.

Equipped with Turkish and Chinese technologies, the enterprise will produce 1.4 million textile items annually. In the initial phase, it will manufacture various types and sizes of home textile products, including bedding sets, bed and sofa covers, towels, and other items. While raw material procurement will primarily rely on the domestic market, supplies will also be imported from Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and China. Alongside meeting domestic demand, the enterprise’s products are also intended for export.

The facility has provided permanent employment for 85 people, primarily citizens returning to the liberated territories and residents of nearby districts. In addition, 40 residents of the Khojaly and Aghdam districts will be involved in a two-month professional training program organized with the support of the State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population. Participants who successfully complete the program will be employed at the enterprise. In the future, the number of jobs is expected to increase to 200, along with the launch of garment manufacturing activities. It should also be noted that 60 people are currently employed at the garment factory of “Garabagh Textile House” LLC located in the city of Khankendi.

The initial investment value of the enterprise is 4.2 million manats. For its establishment, a concessional loan of 3.2 million manats was allocated by the Azerbaijan Business Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy, while 1 million manats was provided as private investment. The enterprise will benefit from all incentives and exemptions applicable to residents of the liberated territories.

The launch of the enterprise will contribute to the development of industry in the country, the expansion of local production and export potential, and the reduction of import dependency, while creating conditions for increasing employment in the liberated territories. Overall, a favorable investment and business climate has been created for entrepreneurs in the liberated territories, supporting the expansion of economic activity and ensuring sustainable development in the region. Extensive tax, customs, and social incentives are applied to residents of the liberated territories.

Will be updated