Uzbekistan’s Fergana region, Japanese companies discuss electronics cooperation

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 28. Uzbekistan’s Fergana region and Japanese companies Kansai Electronics Co., Ltd. and Material Works discussed potential cooperation in electronics manufacturing and specialized industrial equipment production, Trend reports via the Administration of the region.

During the meeting, the Fergana delegation presented investment opportunities in the region, including industrial zones, export potential, and conditions for foreign investors operating in Uzbekistan.

The talks focused on possible joint projects in electronics, production of specialized technological equipment, and processing industries.

The Japanese companies expressed strong interest in the region’s industrial base and logistics infrastructure, and confirmed readiness to work toward concrete investment initiatives.