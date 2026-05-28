IRGC reports 26 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. During the past 24 hours (May 27), 26 ships passed through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with the Naval Forces of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Trend reports, citing Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

According to the information, oil tankers, container ships, and other commercial vessels passed through the strait, and their safety was ensured.

"Obtaining permission and coordinating to pass through the Strait of Hormuz is mandatory. As previously announced, passing through this strait by other means will be recorded as a violation and necessary steps will be taken.

Last night, several ships attempted to enter the Persian Gulf illegally by turning off their tracking systems. After issuing several warnings, the IRGC Naval Forces detained two ships, while the remaining vessels were forced to turn back," the report notes.

The IRGC states that the US military violated the ceasefire by firing several missiles at an empty area of the Bandar Abbas city airport. As a result, no casualties were recorded. A retaliatory response was given to the US airbase that carried out the attack.

Meanwhile, as no tangible progress was made in the nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and Iran, the situation escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched military airstrikes against Iran. In retaliation, Iran initiated missile and drone strikes targeting Israeli and U.S. installations in the region. Following these developments, a two-week ceasefire agreement was brokered on April 7 through Pakistan's mediation. However, during subsequent talks between the U.S. and Iran in Islamabad on April 11, no consensus was reached.