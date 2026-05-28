Kazakhstan and Russia plan $10B industrial expansion package with 24 new projects

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 28. Kazakhstan and Russia plan to execute 24 new high-value chemical and industrial processing ventures totaling $10 billion to scale up their integrated manufacturing footprint, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakh president.

The initiatives were presented to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Russian President Vladimir Putin during a high-level review of bilateral industrial cooperation projects in Astana.

Under the states' shared industrial roadmap, the newly targeted investment package plans to establish advanced deep-processing facilities for raw materials and building supplies, creating 11,000 high-skilled jobs upon completion. The expansion plans build on a massive combined economic portfolio that currently features 177 joint projects valued at $52.7 billion.

Both governments plan to leverage the 3,500 joint ventures and over 17,000 enterprises operating with Russian capital in Kazakhstan to fast-track tech deployment across the metallurgy, petrochemical, and automotive manufacturing sectors.