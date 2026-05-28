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King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 28 May 2026 13:53 (UTC +04:00)
King of Jordan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev
Photo: Official website of the King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein
Aysel Mammadli
Aysel Mammadli
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. King of Jordan Abdullah II ibn Hussein has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, I would like to extend to Your Excellency, and the great people of Azerbaijan, our sincere congratulations on the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I avail myself of this opportunity to wish Your Excellency good health and happiness, and to the brotherly people of Azerbaijan continued progress and prosperity," the letter reads.

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