Azerbaijan Army holds events on Eid al-Adha and 28 May – Independence Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Events marking Eid al-Adha and 28 May, Independence Day, were held in the types of troops (forces), army corps, formations and special educational institutions across the Azerbaijan Army, Trend reports, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The events commenced with a one-minute silence in memory of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev and the Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, followed by the performance of the National Anthem.

The congratulatory messages of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, and the Azerbaijan Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, on the occasion of holidays, were conveyed to the personnel.

The speakers addressed the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on 28 May 1918, which proclaimed Azerbaijan’s independence, the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic as the first parliamentary republic in the Muslim East, and the struggle endured by the Azerbaijani people on the path toward independence.

During the events, particular emphasis was placed on Azerbaijan being a humane and tolerant state that highly values and respects Islamic, universal, national, and moral-spiritual values.

Subsequently, socio-political training sessions, roundtable discussions, and conferences were organized in military units, videos and documentary films were screened, sacrificial offerings were made with the participation of servicemen, and festive tables were arranged.

In accordance with the instructions of the Minister of Defense, visits were paid to the graves of Martyrs in the city of Baku as well as in other regions of the republic on the occasion of the holidays. Family members of the Martyrs and servicemen, who lost their health during military operations were also visited, holiday gifts were presented to them, and congratulations on behalf of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were conveyed.

At military units, literary and artistic compositions prepared by the creative teams of the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov and the Ganja Garrison Ideological and Cultural Center, along with various patriotic musical performances, were presented.