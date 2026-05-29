Uzbekistan showcases digital silk road vision at China’s major AI Expo

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbekistan is presenting its tourism and digital transformation initiatives at the World Intelligence Expo 2026, a major international forum in China dedicated to artificial intelligence and smart technologies, Trend reports via the Uzbek Ministry of Digital Technologies.

The Uzbek delegation is headed by Umid Shadiev Akkulov, Chairman of the Tourism Committee. Supported by the Embassy of Uzbekistan in China, the country’s national pavilion has attracted considerable attention through its integration of digital innovation with Uzbekistan’s cultural heritage and tourism potential. The exhibition includes traditional ceramics and handicrafts produced by Uzbek artisans.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Akkulov emphasized the transformative impact of technology on the global tourism sector.

“A new Silk Road is emerging today — built not only through roads and railways, but through data, artificial intelligence, and digital connectivity. This is the Digital Silk Road,” he stated.

Representatives also presented Uzbekistan’s “Digital Uzbekistan – 2030” strategy, the country’s unified national tourism platform, and prospects for tourism cooperation with China.

The expo, being held in Tianjin from May 28 through 31, also serves as a venue for international B2B meetings, technology presentations, and discussions concerning prospective cooperation projects.

Hosted at the National Convention and Exhibition Center, this year’s expo is organized under the theme “Intelligence: Extensive Development Opportunities and a Driver of Sustainable Growth,” emphasizing the expanding role of artificial intelligence across industries and society. More than 700 companies are participating in the event, which features robotics, smart city solutions, drone technologies, and digital infrastructure.

More than 700 companies are participating in the event, which features robotics, smart city solutions, drone technologies, and digital infrastructure.