Uzbekistan’s FlyKhiva expands int'l routes with Termez–Istanbul service

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 29. Uzbek airline FlyKhiva will launch regular flights on the Termez–Istanbul–Termez route starting May 30, expanding international air connectivity for Uzbekistan’s southern region, Trend reports via the Uzbek Tourism Committee.

The flights will operate twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, according to local officials.

The new route is expected to make international travel more accessible for residents of Surkhandarya region while supporting the area’s tourism sector and broader economic development.

Officials say the direct air link will also help strengthen business, investment, and international ties by improving connectivity between Termez and one of the region’s largest global transit hubs.

The Istanbul connection is expected to increase tourist arrivals to Termez from various countries, further enhancing the city’s role as a transport, logistics, and tourism center in southern Uzbekistan.