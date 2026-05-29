Baker Hughes secures multi-year North Sea contract extensions with Equinor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 29. Baker Hughes has secured two significant multi-year contract extensions with Equinor to continue providing integrated drilling and well services, as well as wireline intervention solutions for offshore operations in the North Sea, Trend reports via Baker Hughes.

Under the integrated drilling and well services agreement, Baker Hughes will deliver end-to-end solutions for both mature fields and new developments on the Norwegian continental shelf. The company will draw on its Well Construction and Completions, Intervention, and Measurement portfolios to support efficient offshore resource development. The scope includes the deployment of advanced technologies such as the Kantori™ autonomous well construction system and TRU-ARMS™ reservoir mapping services.

In addition, the intervention services contract extension will see Baker Hughes provide fully integrated solutions combining surface and downhole technologies, along with partner systems, to enhance the performance and lifespan of offshore wells. The work will be delivered through the company’s PRIME Technology Platform, with a focus on production optimization and emissions reduction across Equinor’s North Sea assets.

Baker Hughes highlighted its long-standing presence in Norway’s energy sector, where it employs thousands of staff and operates multiple facilities. Earlier this year, the company expanded its footprint with the launch of a Subsea Services Center of Excellence and manufacturing facility in Dusavik, alongside a dedicated Plug & Abandonment Center of Excellence in Stavanger.

The company, which operates in more than 120 countries, said the latest agreements reinforce its role in supporting safer, more efficient, and lower-emission energy production globally.