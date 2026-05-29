Kazakhstan and Cuba discuss potential co-op in medicine and pharmaceuticals

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 29. Kazakhstan and Cuba discussed potential mutually beneficial cooperation in such promising areas as medicine and pharmaceuticals, Trend reports via Akorda.

The discussions were held during a meeting between President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vice President of Cuba Salvador Valdés Mesa.

The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the relevance of the agenda of the recent Eurasian Economic Forum, which focused on the development of artificial intelligence, and pointed to the prospects for expanding bilateral cooperation in this area.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev informed the guest about the measures being implemented in the country to introduce AI technologies and digitalize key sectors of the economy. In this context, he expressed readiness to share Kazakhstan’s experience with the Cuban side in the development of e-government, including the export of advanced Kazakh digital solutions.

In turn, Salvador Valdés Mesa conveyed greetings from President of Cuba Miguel Mario Díaz-Canel Bermúdez to the President of Kazakhstan and expressed readiness to strengthen trade and economic ties between the two countries.

In addition, opportunities for further deepening business, cultural, and humanitarian ties were discussed.

The interlocutors also exchanged views on current international issues.